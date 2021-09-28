Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $63,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $284.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.63 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day moving average of $267.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.