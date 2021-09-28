Bank of Nova Scotia Has $77.16 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 992,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121,514 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

