Bank of Nova Scotia Has $54.63 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,361 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $54,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 333,775 shares of company stock valued at $110,429,884 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $318.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $212.73 and a one year high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

