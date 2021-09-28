Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 534,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $101,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.92 billion, a PE ratio of 292.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

