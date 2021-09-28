Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 820,599 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 822.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 920,381 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,599 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $63,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,706,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $120,397,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 390,538 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,815 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 326,553 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 641,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

