Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 525,231 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 158.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856,161 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,231 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $99,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

