Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,104,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $117,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,387,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,299 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

