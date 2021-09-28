Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 1,455,200 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,455,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,876,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.48% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 178,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 596.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after buying an additional 482,668 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 231,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

