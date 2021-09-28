Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 322,482 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.39% of Syneos Health worth $130,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,402 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

