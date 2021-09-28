Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,240,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $499,395,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $91,134,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $79,714,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $74,206,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $36,439,000.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

