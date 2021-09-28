Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $132,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

