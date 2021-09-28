Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 124,445 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of Polaris worth $125,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average is $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

