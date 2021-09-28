Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,004,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.75% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $120,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 992,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

