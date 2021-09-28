Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of ServiceNow worth $247,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $649.56 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $617.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 773.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.74.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.