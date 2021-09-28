Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 397,683 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.87% of The Allstate worth $333,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

