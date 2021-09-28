Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 120,686 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $213,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

The Boeing stock opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.80. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

