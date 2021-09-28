Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,669,838 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of HDFC Bank worth $198,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after buying an additional 785,382 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

