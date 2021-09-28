Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.26% of Automatic Data Processing worth $221,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 44.1% during the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.11 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.92.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

