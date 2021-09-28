Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 944,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,627,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $364.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

