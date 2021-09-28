Bank of America Begins Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

