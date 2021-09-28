BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,260 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of BancFirst worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

BANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

