Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Banc of California stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $968.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banc of California by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 326,857 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Banc of California by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

