Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 338 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 400,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,594.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,024 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5,953.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 200,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,481.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 126,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,861,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

