Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $979,000 Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $155,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53.

