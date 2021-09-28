Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,036,000.

IYJ stock opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

