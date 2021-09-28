Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,509 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after acquiring an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 62,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 128,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $104.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

