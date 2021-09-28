Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,199 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,199 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3,802.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 226,712 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of BP stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.33%.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.