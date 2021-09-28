Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,790 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after buying an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,699,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,435,000 after buying an additional 311,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,189,000 after buying an additional 1,153,690 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.