Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,445 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 289,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.