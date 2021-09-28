Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

