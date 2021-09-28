Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 74.44%.

AYTU opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Aytu Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 2,969.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Aytu Biopharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

