Automata Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.87 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $141.07 million and approximately $21.87 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00137250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.18 or 1.00079728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.92 or 0.06889143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00804732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

