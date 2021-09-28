Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Trading Down 27.5%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) traded down 27.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

