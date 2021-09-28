Atlantic Trust LLC Invests $30,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $567.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.88. The company has a market cap of $154.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

