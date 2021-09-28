AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,200 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,567 ($111.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.71 billion and a PE ratio of 40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,419.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,056.96. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

