ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML posted earnings of $2.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $16.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.78 to $16.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $19.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.93 to $21.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML stock opened at $835.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $342.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $811.49 and its 200 day moving average is $707.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 28.9% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

