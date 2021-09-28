Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ AROW opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

