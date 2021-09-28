Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Argan worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Argan by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of Argan stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $705.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.