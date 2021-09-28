Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 373.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.