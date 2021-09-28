Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million.

AQST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

AQST stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $175.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

