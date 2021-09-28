Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Alerus Financial NA’s 5th Largest Position

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,592 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 42,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $145.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.43 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

