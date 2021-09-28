Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

