Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.19. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.