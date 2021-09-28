Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $441.59 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

