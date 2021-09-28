Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $342,000 in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.