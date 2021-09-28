Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,523,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $2,658,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.57.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

