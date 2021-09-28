Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $174,332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

