Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

