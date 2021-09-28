Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by 21.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.9%.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

