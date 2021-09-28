Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by 21.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.9%.
Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.
