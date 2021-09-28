Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Insider Brent C. Jewell Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:APOG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $988.41 million, a PE ratio of 360.91 and a beta of 1.13. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,255,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,775,000 after acquiring an additional 555,996 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 298,129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 259,077 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 256,292 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.